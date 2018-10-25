Skip to Main Content
Arrest warrant out for Yellowknife man who didn't show up for drug sentencing

Christopher Rumbolt was charged in October 2017 with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Christopher Rumbolt was scheduled to be sentenced in N.W.T. Territorial Court on Thursday morning, but he never showed. (Walter Strong/CBC)

There's a warrant out for the arrest of a Yellowknife man who didn't show up for his sentencing in N.W.T. court on Thursday.

Christopher Rumbolt, 47, was arrested last October and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

RCMP arrested Rumbolt along with two men from Scarborough, Ont., after a short investigation into drug trafficking. Officers seized two ounces of cocaine, cash and a .40 calibre handgun from a downtown apartment and vehicle.

Rumbolt was scheduled to be sentenced in N.W.T. Territorial Court on Thursday morning, but he never showed.

His lawyer, Charles Davison, said he hasn't been able to contact his client for a week.

Judge Bernadette Schmaltz issued a warrant for his arrest.

The cases of Rumbolt's two co-accused are still before the courts.

