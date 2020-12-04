Ontario family makes batch of fruit cakes, waits months to eat it

Make it today, eat it next month ... or next year.

Christmas fruit cakes like this are meant to last.

They come loaded with fruit, nuts and alcohol ... lots of it. But don't worry, you'll only get drunk from the deliciousness.

"You don't really taste the alcohol, it just enhances the flavour of the fruit and nuts," said Hilary Lesperance.

She lives in Belle River, Ontario and has been making fruit cake for most of her life. She says it's a family Christmas tradition that dates back nearly 50 years.

This fruit cake recipe requires a lot of chopped up fruit and nuts. This bowl of goodies needs to be soaked in alcohol overnight. (Submitted by Hilary Lesperance)

"We always make our fruit cake at Thanksgiving ... in order for it to sit until Christmas Eve," she said.

Lesperance makes the cakes with her mom and says this is no ordinary recipe.

"It's usually a good day's work."

The process may be long but it's worth it.

They usually spend a day cutting up all the nuts and fruit. They use Thompson and Sultana raisins, currents, lemon peel, orange peel, cherries, pineapple, pecans and almonds.

Hilary Lesperance's mother Ann helping make the batch of Christmas fruit cakes. (Submitted by Hilary Lesperance)

Then they put it all in a big bowl and absolutely drench it on alcohol.

"Brandy, sherry, rum and whiskey," she said

Then they cover and soak it overnight, mix it with the batter the next morning and bake it.

"We make a 15 pound batch of fruit cake."

That's a lot of fruit cake, but there's good reason. A big part of the family tradition is giving these cakes to people at Christmas time.

"We usually split half with family then I give half away," she said.

The key to keeping a fruit cake for so long is basting it every week with alcohol. (Submitted by Hilary Lesperance)

Lesperance says these cakes last so long because she bastes them with alcohol every week, and that prevents bacteria from forming.

She says some people wait three years before they take that first bite.

But not her family. They always dig in on Christmas eve.

"It's heavenly ... rich, moist, nutty, fruity." she said

"You did all the work, basting it weekly, smelling the fruit ferment and the rich flavours ... you can't wait for that first bite."

If you want the full fruit cake recipe, check out her post on CBC North's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen.