Former Yukon mine engineer's lawsuit over Brewery Creek project dismissed

A lawsuit filed by the Yukon government's former chief mine engineer over Golden Predator's Dawson-area Brewery Creek project has been dismissed.

Paul Christman had filed a statement of claim against Yukon's Department of Energy, Mines and Resources in April, alleging he was professionally punished after raising concerns about the project.

The case never made it to trial.

The lawsuit was dismissed with the consent of all parties via a court order on Nov. 1.

Golden Predator and its CEO, Janet Lee-Sheriff, had filed their own lawsuit in British Columbia court shortly after Christman filed his, accusing him of defaming the company and Lee-Sheriff at the 2019 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. The Yukon government was also listed as a defendant.

The file is still active, but no statements of defence had been filed as of Nov. 4.