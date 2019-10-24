It's official — lifelong Yukoner and experienced local broadcaster and storyteller, Christine Genier is the new host of new CBC Yukon radio show Yukon Morning.

Already a familiar face and voice in Whitehorse, Christine will help share stories of the Yukon and all the stories needed to create an incredible mosaic — which is the people of the North.

Christine is excited to build relationships and help moderate the conversation in Whitehorse, by reflecting the fascinating and unique landscape in Yukon, and tell the extraordinary stories of the people that call the North home.

A citizen of the Táän Kwách'än Council, Christine is a woman of the Wolf Clan descended from the Tagish Chän, coastal Tlingit, and European people. When not travelling with her husband on their motorcycle across North America, you can find her curating the ultimate playlist from all genres of music.

The soundtrack to her life

Before she even sat behind the mic, Christine had the opportunity of a lifetime announcing her idol, Susan Aglukark as the 2019 Western Canadian Music Hall Of Fame inductee at Whitehorse's Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre on Oct. 3.



This moment and so many others in her life were influenced and accompanied by music — an element of radio that she feels is incredibly important and one that, to her, represents all people from all walks of life.

Music will certainly be an integral component of Yukon Morning each day.

Like mother, like daughter

Celebrating a long history of storytelling in the Yukon, Christine and her mother, Shirley Adamson (a former CBC Radio reporter and elder) sat down for a fireside chat to discuss the importance of passing knowledge onto the next generation, accurately documenting our culture through language, how wearing regalia tells your story and so much more!

