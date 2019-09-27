Christine Genier named host of CBC Yukon's morning radio program

A new voice to CBC North will hit the airwaves next month.

Christine Genier has been named host of CBC Yukon's morning radio program, previously known as A New Day. She'll join the rest of the morning crew — news editor Elyn Jones and studio director Roch Shannon Fraser — weekday mornings starting on Oct. 28.

Genier is excited to bring her love of language, culture, and a good chat.

"Being a broadcaster and a woman of Yukon First Nation descent, a woman of the Wolf clan, on Tagish Chän territory, it absolutely excites me to be able to moderate the conversation here," said Genier.

Genier previously had a 15-year career in broadcasting in Whitehorse, having hosted several programs at CHON-FM. She is eager to get back behind the microphone and out in the community.

"This kind of position allows you to build relationships maybe in ways that other jobs wouldn't. You really meet just the most fascinating people."

Yukoners will also see Genier on stage this week, as she emcees events at BreakOut West in Whitehorse.

She takes over as the permanent host of CBC Yukon's morning radio program from Sandi Coleman, who retired earlier this year.