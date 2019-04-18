Behchoko man testifies in his own defence during sexual assault trial

Chris Dryneck took the stand in his own defence during his sexual assault trial in Behchoko, N.W.T., on Thursday, claiming the complainant in the case consented to sex.

The 47-year-old man was charged in November 2016 in relation to an incident on New Year's Day that year.

Dryneck told the court through a Tlicho interpreter that after midnight that morning, his cousins picked him up and took him to a party at the complainant's home where people were drinking, talking and listening to music.

The woman asked everyone to leave, Dryneck said, and he and his cousin went to another party next door where he ate and had a glass of wine. Sometime later, he said the two of them returned to the complainant's home.

Dryneck claimed the complainant asked him to give her a New Year's kiss and then led him into her bedroom where she initiated sex.

According to an agreed statement of facts in the case, Dryneck's DNA matches semen samples collected as part of a sexual assault kit.

Complainant says she never consented

Dryneck said he left the complainant's home with his cousin who walked him home. Police later came to his door and took him to the local RCMP detachment.

The complainant's sister testified earlier this week that Dryneck called her before police arrived and asked her to tell the complainant not to tell anyone what happened. Dryneck denied that claim.

The complainant, who also testified earlier this week, said while Dryneck had come to her home with a group of people, only she and her common law partner were there when she locked the door and went to bed. She said she never consented to sex and woke up to Dryneck on top of her.

During Dryneck's cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Jay Potter questioned how much alcohol Dryneck had to drink on New Years and his memory of events. He noted Dryneck said the incident was a long time ago and due to mental stress he's had memory difficulties, but he testified clearly about how many drinks he had.

Dryneck responded he is careful not to drink too much alcohol because he is legally blind.

Prosecution questions testimony

Questions also arose about Dryneck's eyesight and his ability to travel unassisted.

Dryneck testified he was born unable to see anything and requires the assistance of another person when walking, shopping, or reading.

"I can't go anywhere without someone with me and guiding me," he said.

Dryneck told the court he can walk on his own with a cane from his home to the RCMP detachment, post office and health clinic in Behchoko, however, because they're in the neighbourhood where he's lived his whole life.

Dryneck testified in N.W.T. Supreme Court held in Behchoko. (Emily Blake/CBC )

Potter questioned if Dryneck was being truthful about his eyesight and suggested Dryneck can see shapes and some objects and that his eyesight is better during the day.

Dryneck responded that when he looks at his common law partner or daughter's face, "it's just blurry."

When pressed he said, "What I meant to say is I can't see them at all."

"I can't see anything. How can I lie?" he added

When Potter asked why Dryneck wears a watch, Dryneck responded by pressing a button on his watch which read out the time.

Two of Dryneck's neighbours also testified Thursday about witnessing him needing assistance from his common law partner.

During cross-examination, Joyce Washie said she doesn't believe the allegations against Dryneck and said "I'm here to protect Chris."

She added she had seen posts on Facebook from friends about the case, which named the complainant.

"Everything is fake, that girl is just lying," she said.

Publication of details which could reveal the complainant's identity, including her name, are protected by the court under a publication ban.

Dryneck's common law partner is expected to testify for the defence on Friday. Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. in Behchoko.