2nd trial begins for Behchoko man accused of sexual assault

The second trial of a man accused of sexual assault begins on Tuesday in Behchoko, N.W.T.

Chris Dryneck, 46, was charged more than three years ago.

His first trial, which was held in Yellowknife more than a year ago, ended in a mistrial. Just before the judge gave her verdict, Dryneck fired his lawyer.

His new lawyer then successfully argued that Dryneck should have been given an interpreter to follow what was going on at his trial.

Dryneck's first language is Tlicho. He said he told his first lawyer he has difficulty understanding English and had asked him for an interpreter several times.

He did not get an interpreter until the day the judge was to give her verdict.

Interpreters have been arranged for the new trial at N.W.T. Supreme Court. Four days of court time have been scheduled for it.