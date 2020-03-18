Scientists discover new chlamydia cousin deep under Arctic Ocean

Scientists have discovered a new kind of chlamydia-related bacteria deep under the Arctic Ocean — but they say it's not a cause for concern.

"You don't have to worry about swimming in the ocean," said Jennah Dharamshi, a PhD student at Uppsala University in Sweden.

Dharamshi, who is from Markham, Ont., is the lead author of a new study published in Current Biology. It details how researchers from Sweden and Norway discovered several groups of chlamydiae (a bacterial species) in ocean floor sediment — including one that's a distant relative of the kind that causes the sexually transmitted infection.

"The common ancestor of these chlamydiae and the STD probably existed millions of years ago," Dharamshi explained.

The bacteria were found in ocean floor sediment taken from near Loki's Castle — a field of five active "black smoker" hydrothermal vents located about 2.35 kilometres under the ocean on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge between Greenland, Norway and Iceland.

Jennah Dharamshi, who is from Markham, Ont., is a PhD student at Uppsala University in Sweden and the lead author of a new study on the discovery of chlamydia-related bacteria deep in the Arctic Ocean. (Submitted by Jennah Dharamshi )

"The hope is by going to these more extreme, different environments we might be able to discover more and new different things that can help inform us about evolution," Dharamshi said.

Researchers were surprised to find the chlamydiae up to 9 metres below the ocean floor, she said. That's because all studied members of this bacterial group rely on a host to survive — from humans to amoebae — but there are none in the oxygen-less environment.

Dharamshi said they're now studying the metabolism of one of the most abundantly found groups of chlamydiae to try and understand how it survives there.

She said they were also surprised by how much of the bacteria they found.

"They're considered rare members of the microbial community."

Study co-author Steffen L Jørgensen is surrounded by sediment cores in the core repository facility at the Institute of Earth Science at the University of Bergen. (Eivind Senneseth)

But chlamydiae made up to 43 per cent of the bacteria found and there were 163 different species. One of the groups of chlamydiae has been classified as a new order of bacteria.

Dharamshi said the discovery indicates chlamydiae are having a greater impact on the environment than previously thought.

"There's so much more microbial diversity out there that's still to be explored and so much that we don't yet know."

She added that studying chlamydia-related bacteria could help understand how it came to infect humans and other animals and what characteristics are important for microbes to become dangerous to humans.