Chipewyan language program returning to CBC radio waves

After nine months without a host, CBC North's Chipewyan language radio program Denesųłıné Yatia is returning to the radio waves.

Marlene Grooms, who hosted the weekday show up until late last year, is coming back to the job.

Denesųłıné, or Chipewyan, is one of the N.W.T.'s 11 official languages. It's spoken across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the N.W.T. and had more than 13,000 speakers as of the 2016 census.

Denesųłıné Yatia is on air from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. MT.