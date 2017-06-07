Chinese miner hires Canadian CEO as review continues on Nunavut mine deal
Barrick Gold Corp. veteran Mark Wall appointed as CEO of company's Canadian operations
The Chinese company trying to buy TMAC Resources Ltd. has appointed a Barrick Gold Corp. veteran as CEO of its Canadian operations even though the deal is still being reviewed by Ottawa.
Hong Kong-traded Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. says it has appointed Mark Wall as CEO of Streamers Gold Mining Corp. Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary in Canada.
Shandong's $230-million offer to buy TMAC, owner of the Hope Bay mining project in Nunavut, has received Chinese regulatory approvals and TMAC shareholders voted in favour of it in June.
The Hope Bay gold mine project is located 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.
The Commissioner of Competition has issued a "no action" letter, but it is still being reviewed under the Investment Canada Act and Ottawa could veto the deal if it finds it would harm national security.
Wall has more than 24 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently at Nevada Copper Corp.
During a 12-year stint at Barrick that ended in 2018, the Canadian citizen served as executive general manager of the Veladero gold mine in Argentina.
Shandong bought a 50 per cent stake in the mine in the high Andes mountains three years ago.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.