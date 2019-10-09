Children's sweaters sold in Yellowknife recalled due to strangulation hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for children's sweaters sold at a store in Yellowknife's Centre Square Mall due to a potential strangulation hazard.

According to the r ecall and safety alert , the drawstrings on Pacapopskidz children's sweaters can become caught on objects and result in strangulation or being dragged. The alert advises customers to immediately remove the drawstrings to remove the hazard.

Approximately 16 of the sweaters were sold at Northern Transition in Centre Square Mall in Yellowknife between January 2013 and September 2019, the alert states. The recalled sweaters may have also been sold at other retail stores in Canada and online.

Neither Northern Transition nor Health Canada have received reports of incidents or injuries related to the sweaters.

The hooded sweaters with a drawstring around the neck come in a variety of colours and sizes 0, 2, 4 and 6. The front of the label located on the side of the sweater says "50% wool 50% cotton" while the back of the label says "CA 11601, Handknit in Ecuador."

For additional information, consumers can contact Northern Transition at 867-873-9908 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.