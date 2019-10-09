Children's sweaters sold in Yellowknife recalled due to strangulation hazard
Customers advised to immediately remove drawstrings from Pacapopskidz children’s sweaters
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for children's sweaters sold at a store in Yellowknife's Centre Square Mall due to a potential strangulation hazard.
According to the recall and safety alert, the drawstrings on Pacapopskidz children's sweaters can become caught on objects and result in strangulation or being dragged. The alert advises customers to immediately remove the drawstrings to remove the hazard.
Approximately 16 of the sweaters were sold at Northern Transition in Centre Square Mall in Yellowknife between January 2013 and September 2019, the alert states. The recalled sweaters may have also been sold at other retail stores in Canada and online.
Neither Northern Transition nor Health Canada have received reports of incidents or injuries related to the sweaters.
The hooded sweaters with a drawstring around the neck come in a variety of colours and sizes 0, 2, 4 and 6. The front of the label located on the side of the sweater says "50% wool 50% cotton" while the back of the label says "CA 11601, Handknit in Ecuador."
For additional information, consumers can contact Northern Transition at 867-873-9908 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.