Children's liquid pain meds not available over-the-counter in some N.W.T. communities

A months-long nationwide shortage means liquid pain and fever-reducing medications for children are now unavailable over the counter in some Northwest Territories communities.

A six-month shortage of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen products, including pediatric Tylenol and Advil, continues across the country due to what Health Canada calls "unprecedented demand."

Stores in some N.W.T. communities, including Fort Simpson, Nahanni Butte, Paulatuk and Sachs Harbour, have run out, meaning parents in those communities can only get those medications from health clinics.

Some parents have turned to Facebook, posting to community groups asking if anyone has an extra dose.

In Yellowknife, only one pharmacy had the liquid form of Children's Tylenol in stock. Aaron Laborde's pharmacy, Sutherland's Drug, had run out.

"We're trying to order every single day and generally nothing comes. We'll have an allocated amount which is one or two bottles that we can get into our stores once a week but that's about it," Laborde says.

"A couple of times we've had an order come in and it's gone in about an hour."

While some stores did have children's pain medication in tablet form, many children have trouble taking them and they can be a choking hazard. Chewable acetaminophen tablets are not recommended for kids under two years of age.

A combination of factors has created the shortage, according to information from epidemiologists, emergency room doctors and Health Canada officials: a lack of raw ingredients to make the drugs has combined with an uptick in respiratory viruses fuelled by the relaxed COVID measures. And panic buying is depleting stock as soon as it comes in.

In Fort Simpson, Northern Store pharmacist Andrii Panshyn says he only has one bottle of the liquid pediatric acetaminophen behind the counter. Panshyn says he would give some to parents by the dose. He says he only has one dose left before he's completely out with no idea when he'll be able to get more.

"We have 100 ml left so it's basically for one more patient and that's it."

'Unprecedented demand'

Meanwhile, Health Canada said it is aware that supplies of pediatric acetaminophen and ibuprofen products remain limited in pharmacies and hospitals in various parts of the country.

It issued a public advisory in October.

"Supply of these products has been limited primarily due to unprecedented demand since the summer," a spokesperson said in a statement shared with CBC News.

Canada is importing supplies from Australia and the United States that will be distributed to hospitals around the country.

CBC contacted the N.W.T. Department of Health for comment but has yet to hear back.