Yukon court finds man guilty of child pornography, acquits him of sexual assault of teen

Lorenzo Gil Morales, a 48-year-old Spanish citizen, has been found guilty of making child pornography, while being acquitted of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Judge Carol Snell issued her decision in Yukon Territorial Court last Friday.

A fourth charge of possessing child pornography was stayed.

Gil Morales showed no reaction as he listened to the decision. He faces a maximum of 14 years in prison, and a sentencing date will be scheduled on Thursday.

Gil Morales had pleaded not guilty to all charges, which related to an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at the Stratford Motel in Whitehorse in February.

Gil Morales filmed their encounter in the motel room on a digital camera, and the video was entered as evidence in court.

There was no dispute that a sexual act took place. At issue was whether Gil Morales had taken all reasonable steps to confirm the girl was of age.

He did not testify and the court never heard his version of the events.

Teen testifies she was panhandling for weed money

During an emotional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, the girl told the court she was panhandling outside the 98 Hotel bar for money for weed when she met Gil Morales.

The girl's identity is protected under a publication ban.

She testified she asked him for change and said he didn't have any but offered to buy her a drink inside. She told him she was only 18 years old.

The teen said he told her he had money and a weed cookie back in his room at the Stratford Motel, and she agreed to go with him.

She testified Gil Morales struggled to speak English, and it was difficult to understand him.

She told the court they spent time in the motel room, before he sat next to her and started undressing her.

"I didn't know what to do," she said. While the sexual act was happening, she said she noticed a red flashing light from a camera resting on the mini-fridge.

She said she asked him for $250 for weed afterwards, but he only had $30, which she took.

She told Crown prosecutor Leo Lane she didn't initially share that exchange with the police, because she didn't want to be seen as a prostitute.

She finished her testimony by saying she couldn't remember if Gil Morales had asked any questions about her age.

Parties agreed to exchange money for sex: defence

Under cross-examination, defence lawyer Fiona Begg pointed out inconsistencies and omissions in the girl's statements to police and to the court, and pressed her to go into detail on times when she said Gil Morales had asked her how old she was.

Begg also suggested there had been a conversation at the motel where the two agreed to exchange money for sex. The girl denied that.

During closing submissions, the Crown argued Gil Morales did not show he had taken all reasonable steps to make sure the girl was of the age required as per the individual charges.

The defence said the evidence showed Gil Morales asked her how old she was, and made efforts to learn more about her life to confirm her age. Begg also pointed to the girl's appearance and behaviour as indicators of her appearing older than her actual age.

In her decision, Judge Snell found the Crown proved Gil Morales had not taken all reasonable steps to ensure the girl was at least 18 years old, and therefore convicted him on the charge of making child pornography. But she said there remained doubt on the sexual assault and sexual interference counts.

The judge disagreed that the girl's appearance and behaviour should be taken into consideration. She said her behaviour was "precisely" the kind of behaviour that at-risk youth are vulnerable to, and that once inside the motel room, it should have been clear to Gil Morales that the girl was a "very young person".

Judge Snell told the court she believes the girl did agree to have sex for money. Snell said she believed that there was an exchange of money in the hotel room, and it happened before the sexual act occurred.

Snell said the discussion of money for sex should have made Gil Morales even more careful about confirming the girl was of legal age.

Snell said it's clear from the video that after the sexual act the girl "immediately knew she had made a mistake."