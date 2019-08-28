Man living in N.W.T. community faces child pornography charges

A 62-year-old man who was living in Whati, N.W.T., has been charged with child pornography-related offences, say RCMP.

In a news release Wednesday, police said Mario Laplante was residing in Whati when he was charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available, following an investigation by the N.W.T. RCMP.

Although Laplante was residing in Whati, he has been released under conditions which include that he stay at his home in Ontario.

Police say the investigation was conducted by a new unit in the territory — the N.W.T. RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, which consists of two RCMP personnel who focus on crimes involving child exploitation or abuse online.

Laplante is scheduled to appear in a Yellowknife courtroom on Jan. 14, 2020.