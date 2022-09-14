Champagne and Aishihik Chief Steve Smith on why he's not running again, and what's next

The Champagne and Aishihik First Nations will elect a new chief and council about a month from now. But one familiar name will not be on the ballot.

Steve Smith was first elected chief in 2014. Before that, he served two terms as a councillor. He's chosen not to put his name in the ring this time around.

Smith spoke to Yukon Morning host Elyn Jones about his time in leadership and what's next for him.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Why did you decide not to run again?

I've been involved with Champagne/Aishihik in one form or another, since I was about 23 years old. To be honest, the last two years of our term — this term — of course, dealing with COVID was quite challenging.

Coming out of COVID ... my wife and I started talking about whether or not we were going to live up to what we had promised one another back in 2014, which ... the goal was really to serve two terms, and see where things were at that point in time.

And we came to the decision that it was best to just not put my name forward again, and allow somebody else to take up the reins and lead our nation.

It really is a family decision, isn't it?

It is. And funny enough to see Premier Silver also announced [his decision not to run again] last week. I told him that I wasn't going to run again at our General Assembly in July, and it was interesting to see that he was also contemplating it — he didn't tell me anything about that back then.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, left, Smith shake hands on July 21, after signing an agreement giving the nation more control over the management of he Aishihik Generating Station hydroelectric project. (Dan Carr)

And also, I was blessed — or we were blessed — just last week with a third grandchild. It's better to take that time.

When you look back at your time in office, how satisfied are you with what you were able to accomplish?

I'm very satisfied. I can look back to a couple of very big things.

We have our language program that's very robust. We have another eight citizens who are taking it right now. We're in our second cohort.

We have housing. I think we were very successful in developing more housing in the eight years. It was almost just shy of 10 houses per year on average. But we've almost doubled the housing.

We've also added a couple of key infrastructure pieces, and one in particular in my home community of Takhini. And also, I guess, finally, coming to some sort of an agreement on the Aishihik Generating Station, which has been a sore spot.

Is there unfinished business, some projects that you'd like to see follow through and is going to make it difficult to leave?

Of course, there's always unfinished business.

Further expansion of our language programming, I really wanted to see a full immersion program established at the daycare in Haines Junction. There are a number of other things … I don't want to speak too much about it, because it's really up to the next chief and council to set the vision, set the mandate and move forward on their own journey.

I will, of course, be around too, I'm not going away ... I'll probably resurface somewhere in a much more minor role, but I'll still be around.

What's next for you?

I'm going to take a few months for myself. Over the next little while, I probably will still be involved somewhat in the economic development side. So that was my first sort of foray into First Nation work, and I'll probably see what comes.

I wanted to kind of take some time, this time, to explore, my own inner thoughts … now that I sort of crested the 50 year old [wave]. I'm not,old by any stretch, but I am a little bit more wise and experienced.

And bigger and better gingerbread houses in your future to?

Yeah, actually, I was thinking about that last night on my drive home from our elders camp. I was like, I wonder if there's going to be a gingerbread contest again, at Christmas?

Steve Smith poses with the gingerbread house he submitted to the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations gingerbread house competition in 2020. (Submitted by Steve Smith)

It's something that our family did as sort of a gathering piece for Christmas. So you know, my daughter, grandkids are doing it. So that was kind of the impetus behind it, was to just get some togetherness.

I wanted to ask you about the sockeye run at Klukshu this year. How has that been looking? And are you having fish camps and things like that?

Yeah, actually, again, we've been blessed with a higher than expected run. I believe we met our goals as much as almost three weeks ago now. I think we're sitting at almost 20,000 sockeye returning, which is a bumper crop for Champagne/Aishihik First Nations.

It's interesting in that we've had such low runs that a lot of our people actually are not positioned even spiritually or mentally to actually go and fish but, you know, we've been encouraging our citizens to go down to … all of our fishing spots to take advantage to feed the families.

But again, our elders are taking a very cautious approach, like ... don't overdo it. Take what you need. We do have a good run, but let's try to keep continuing to work to ensure that this run stays at this higher consistent level.