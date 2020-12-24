Chief Steve Smith brought tough competition to CAFN gingerbread contest this year

Steve Smith is well known for his day job as chief of the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

But he is also a master gingerbread house decorator.

He has been making them for about four years now, after what started as a fun activity with his wife and kids became an in-depth hobby of his.

"Over the last number of years we just continued to add and get better at understanding how gingerbread works, and how various icing ingredients work," said Smith.

This year he said he had to "up [his] game a little bit" because the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations were having a gingerbread house contest.

"We got lucky with the design and how it all came together," he said.

Some tricks he has learned are very intricate — Jolly Rancher windows, and miniature lights to brighten up the homes, for example.

This year's design is a full two-story with a big balcony that took about 35 hours over 10 days to complete.

"I think the hardest part is just getting going … this year with the deck that we made it was nerve-wracking," he said.

Smith made the windows in his house out of jollyranchers candy. (Submitted by Steve Smith)

Bringing families together at a distance

For a number of years CAFN has had a robust Christmas Connects program, "in recognition that Christmas is a really tough time and it's hard on a lot of people," said Smith.

They have hosted various events in the past to keep spirits bright including children's gingerbread house decorating in each of the communities.

But this year with the pandemic they had to find a creative way to keep members connected virtually.

"One of the cool things about this is when you see the pictures ... you have various citizens who are like sisters and brothers and law ... working together building their various creations.

"So what I really like is how it's brought some of the families together."

He said the competition provided quality time with his wife, who competed as well, during a year when they aren't able to see much of their extended family due to the pandemic.

Entries for the 2020 Chief's Ginger Bread House Contest are posted online and were open to voting until Dec. 23.

You can see the winners, and all of the beautiful bread creations, here .