N.W.T. chief public health officer advises event cancellations, business closures due to COVID-19

The territory's chief public health officer is advising that gatherings in the territory be cancelled and that certain businesses close, effective immediately.

In a release sent Sunday morning, Dr. Kami Kandola advised that all gatherings, no matter the size, be cancelled.

She also recommended that certain businesses close "as the nature of their operation will not allow them to have suitable distancing measures" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The businesses recommended for closure include:

Bottle depots

Gyms and fitness centres

Museums and art galleries

Bars and night clubs

Theatres and movie theatres

Buffet-style restaurants

Personal service establishments (barber shops, hair salons, massage therapy clinics, nail and other salons)

Yesterday the territory announced its first case of the virus.

More to come...