Chief of the Inuvik Native Band resigns

The chief of the Inuvik Native Band has resigned.

According to a press release from the band, Lawrence Neyando gave his resignation on Aug. 3.

In the release, Neyando said increased workload at his full-time job, along with "other commitments and plans for the future" meant he couldn't give enough attention to community self-government agreements the band is working on with the Nihtat Gwich'in Council.

"You need someone with years of experience to deal with this file and to move forward in becoming one with Nihtat Gwich'in," Neyando said in a statement.

Work on the self-government talks between the two communities are expected to continue without interruption.

Neyando was elected as chief of the Inuvik Native Band in March 2017.

"I will regret leaving the great staff I have had the great privilege to work alongside, the respect you have shown me over the long winter and willingness to help and take the time out of your likes to help the Inuvik Band and our members," he said in the statement.

"I hope our paths cross again someday."

The band said a by-election is currently in the works and will possibly take place in October to fill the role of chief and several other vacant positions.

It also said it is working on updating its election code, which has not been changed since 2003, along with financial and human resource policies.