Chief election in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., appealed

A recent election for chief for the Gwichya Gwich'in Band in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., has been officially appealed.

Russel Andre received 56 votes, while his opponent, incumbent Phillip Blake, received 55 in the June 18 election.

The community is governed by a custom election code that says a recount must take place if a candidate does not win by at least five per cent of the vote.

Gwichya Gwich'in band manager Larry Dalley told CBC a community member has launched an official appeal of the entire election. Dalley would not say who appealed the process or why.

The band's election code says "any elector or candidate may appeal an election if they believe that a serious offence was committed contrary to the code and which likely affected the election results."

Dalley says a committee is currently being set up to look at the validity of the appeal.

A date for a recount has not been set.