Possible chickenpox case at Inuvik long-term care facility under investigation

A long-term care facility in Inuvik, N.W.T., is suspending visitations for now, as health officials investigate a possible case of chickenpox.

The N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority announced the possible case at Inuvik Long-Term Care on Friday night.

The authority says Inuvik Public Health has advised that there is very little risk of the public, but visitors are not being allowed in the facility for the time being.

People who want to check on loved ones who are residents of the facility are asked to call 867-777-8130.

Anyone who recently visited the facility and has concerns is asked to call Inuvik Public Health during regular business hours at 867-777-7246. They can also call the public health line to check if they have been vaccinated for chickenpox.