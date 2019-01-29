Chesterfield Inlet dealing with a Hepatitis A outbreak, health dept. says

The Nunavut Department of Health has issued a public advisory warning Chesterfield Inlet residents of a Hepatitis A outbreak in the community.

The advisory said to prevent the spread of the infection people should wash their hands with warm water and soap after using the washroom, changing diapers, and preparing or eating food.

Hepatitis is a viral infection that affects the liver. Hepatitis A is "probably the mildest form of hepatitis," according to Michael Patterson, Nunavut's chief medical officer of health.

Patterson said the health department is vaccinating people who have been in contact with someone who is infected.

"We want to stop transmission from person to person as quickly as possible."

Patterson said the number of people infected is "significantly more" than the yearly average for the territory.

"We'll often have years without any Hepatitis A cases and sporadically, like maybe every two or three years, we might have one case," he said.

Hepatitis A is rare in Canada and Patterson said the majority of cases in Nunavut over the past decade have been the result of people being infected while travelling to the Caribbean, South America or Africa, and then developing symptoms once they've returned home.

The Nunavut Department of Health recommends that people wash their hands with warm water and soap to prevent the transmission of Hepatitis A. (Shutterstock)

It's unclear what's leading to the higher rate of infection this year, Patterson said, but it could be linked to contaminated food that was brought in from the South. He noted that a common culprit is frozen fruit, as freezing doesn't kill the virus.

The health advisory said people can be infected by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water or through contact with an infected person's feces.

Symptoms include the loss of appetite, stomach cramps, jaundice or the yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine, and fatigue.

Patterson said there's no specific treatment for the infection and in almost all cases it goes away on its own. However, people who have a compromised immune system or forms of liver disease are at risk for severe complications.

He recommends that people who are experiencing symptoms should stay home from school or work for up to two weeks until their symptoms have gone. He said they may also want to visit the local health centre so the department can identify people who may benefit from being vaccinated.