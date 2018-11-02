Free vaccines offered in Chesterfield Inlet as hep A outbreak continues

A free public hepatitis A vaccination clinic is being offered in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, as the virus continues circulating in the community.

Health officials first warned about the virus at the end of January. At least 11 cases had been confirmed as of Feb. 21, when the last update on the situation was released.

The community health clinic started this week and is set to run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday and will continue until further notice.

Anyone older than six months living in Chesterfield Inlet who has not yet been immunized or has been infected by hepatitis A before should think about going to the clinic, states a release issued by Nunavut's Health Department.

It also lists several groups who should get vaccinated as soon as possible. That includes: