Check out Inuit art inside the Canadian High Arctic Research Station

When Canada's world-class Arctic research centre finally opens its doors to the public in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, visitors will be greeted by Inuit art at first glance.

The copper sheeting on the outside of the Canadian High Arctic Research Station (CHARS) is a tribute to the Copper Inuit — people of Victoria and Banks Island in the Arctic who made tools from copper. A carving of an elder and a polar bear welcomes visitors at the front door, and nearly all walls and floors in public spaces are adorned with drawings and designs.

Polar Knowledge Canada, the federal agency that operates the research station, says the building's architect held two pan-northern competitions for art to be featured in the facility.

Operations manager Grant Redvers said about a third of the main research building will be open to the public — which includes a multi-purpose room, teaching lab and cafe.

The Knowledge Sharing Centre is a room built with an igloo design in mind with rounded walls and benches in a circular formation. It has technology to allow for live translations.

It's the station's "jewel in the crown," said Redvers.

"We can definitely see that this space is going to facilitate a lot of good discussions between scientists that visit the facility and locals in the community," he said.

Grand opening to be determined

The station is largely operational and has been to some degree for three years, but visits from the public must be arranged ahead of time. The main entrance is blocked by a mass of tarps and construction.

Redvers said about 30 scientists and operations staff are working at the facility now. Research is underway on everything from permafrost monitoring to ecosystem mapping.

Dr. Martin Raillard, Polar Knowledge chief scientist, said this year the station has supported researchers from nine countries who collectively spent more than 2,200 days in the field.

Although Polar Knowledge Canada runs the building, the Department of Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada manages the construction.

The grand opening date has already been pushed back several times. The department said construction is 95 per cent complete and is expected to be done in 2019. It said the date of the official opening has not been scheduled.

In the meantime, the sounds of footsteps and voices echo off the building's high ceilings.

Redvers said he looks forward to the time when the halls of the station are buzzing with people and energy.