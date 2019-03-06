Legendary Inuk singer Charlie Panigoniak has died

Legendary singer-songwriter Charlie Panigoniak has died, CBC has learned.

Panigoniak, who was born near Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, was a household name in the territory, with many considering him the father of Inuktitut music.

He had been in poor health, battling Parkinson's disease for many years, and had been living in Rankin Inlet with his wife.

Panigoniak was also a longtime broadcaster at CBC.

An undated screenshot of Charlie Panigoniak performing at a concert. (CBC)

In 2016, the community of Arviat held a benefit concert for Panigoniak. The tribute concert was a fundraiser to help with medical costs, but also a chance for him to take the stage for one of the last times.

His wife and musical partner since the late 1970s, Lorna Panigoniak, called it an emotional night.

"To have Charlie play his possible last concert at home was very touching, there was a lot of crying," she said at the time.

Panigoniak was known throughout the North, over the years playing concerts in Yellowknife and in the N.W.T.'s Beaufort Delta region.

Panigoniak was named to the Order of Nunavut in 2012. The distinguished award honours people who have made an outstanding contribution to the cultural, social or economic well-being of the territory.

Watch Charlie Panigoniak perform at a True North Concert in 1995