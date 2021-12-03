Charles McNeely re-elected as chair of Sahtu Secretariat in N.W.T.

Charles McNeely will remain the chair of the Sahtu Secretariat Incorporated.

Delegates at the Sahtu Assembly in Délı̨nę voted unanimously this week to give McNeely another term for the seat he has held for the past three and a half years.

He was originally acclaimed as chair in September 2018 after filling the position on an interim basis since June of that year.

McNeely was one of two candidates running this year for chair. The other was Ronald Piro.

The assembly ran from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.

The Sahtu Secretariat is made up of the seven Sahtu land corporations, including four Dene land corporations and three Métis land corporations.

It's responsible for administering the Sahtu Dene and Métis Land Claim Agreement, which was signed in Tulita in 1993.