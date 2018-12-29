Charles Fipke, co-discoverer of Ekati diamond deposit, joins Order of Canada

A man known for co-discovering the diamond deposit that led to Canada's first diamond mine has become a member of the Order of Canada.

Charles Fipke, who was born in Kelowna, B.C., is an acclaimed geologist.

"It's wonderful to achieve Canada's highest award. What can you say?" he said in a phone interview.

In 1991, Fipke and his partner, Stewart Blusson, discovered a diamond deposit about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. Seven years later, production started at Ekati Diamond Mine.

In 2014, Fipke sold his 10 per cent share in the mine for $67 million US.

According to a press release on the website of the Governor General of Canada, he was honoured "for his leadership in heavy mineral exploration and for his philanthropic support for educational and health-care related initiatives."

In 2014, he pledged $9.1 million for Alzheimer's research at the University of British Columbia.

He says he honoured to have become one of 103 new members announced on Thursday.

"If you go through life and you don't do anything that helps your country, you might as well not have been born, you know?" he said.

With files from the Canadian Press