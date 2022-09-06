Yukon RCMP officer charged with assault for excessive use of force

Const. Charles Conway of the Carcross RCMP has been charged with assault following allegations he used excessive force while lodging a prisoner in Whitehorse in January 2022.

Conway has been on desk duty since that incident and remains there.

In a news release about the charge, Yukon RCMP issued few details about the incident.

The charge was laid by prosecutors in British Columbia, after a criminal investigation by N.W.T. RCMP, and following an internal code of conduct investigation by Yukon RCMP.

Conway is scheduled to appear in Yukon Territorial Court on Oct. 7.

"As police, we are expected to enforce and uphold the law and investigate where someone is believed to have broken it," said Scott Sheppard, commanding officer of the Yukon RCMP in a news release.

"The Yukon RCMP are committed [to] maintaining public trust and confidence."