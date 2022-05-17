Charles and Camilla to touch down in Yellowknife shortly before 2 p.m.

Prince Charles and Camilla will arrive in Yellowknife Thursday afternoon as part of the third and final day of their Canada tour. The visit comes in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

The four-hour trip begins just before 2 p.m. with an airport arrival, where the royal couple will be welcomed by dignitaries, including Mayor Rebecca Alty.

The next stop is Dettah, where Charles will attend a public fire-feeding ceremony, meet with Indigenous leaders and elders, watch a handgame demonstration and possibly take part in a drum dance. These events are open to the public and begin at 2:35 p.m.

Camilla will visit with students at Dettah's Kaw Tay Whee School.

Charles will later meet with the Canadian Rangers at Fred Henne Territorial Park while Camilla visits the YWCA's transitional housing centre for women and children.

Prince Charles, right, and Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre director Robert Janes at the Yellowknife museum's opening in April of 1979. (NWT Archives/Robert R. Janes fonds/N-2003-007: 0017)

Charles and Camilla will also take a look at the Dettah ice road, and then visit the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, which was named for Prince Charles when it opened in 1979 — an event for which Charles was present.

Charles will meet with food producers at the museum to discuss food production and entrepreneurship, as well as environmental challenges. He'll also take part in a discussion on Treaty 11 and observe a demonstration of traditional Inuit sports. Camilla will learn about traditional crafts from local artisans.

Yellowknifers are invited to take part in the final event of the visit: a public flag-raising and the unveiling of a plaque behind the Joint Task Force North building near Frame Lake. It begins at 6:05 p.m.

The royal tour ends with an evening departure ceremony at the airport.