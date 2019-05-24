N.W.T. woman, missing since 1990, featured on national missing person page

The disappearance of Charlene Catholique was featured on a national missing person's page Friday, nearly 30 years after the then-15-year-old went missing.

Catholique was last seen hitchhiking along Highway 3 between Behchoko and Yellowknife on July 22, 1990, according to an RCMP news release.

She was originally from Lutselk'e.

The RCMP launched a week-long campaign, starting May 20, featuring missing children on its missing person website. Catholique's case was featured on the site on Friday.

RCMP have also published a video on YouTube that recreates the disappearance. Along with lead investigators, RCMP used a drone to film the reconstruction.

Watch the reconstruction:

"RCMP continue to investigate missing persons files, and use additional methods to advise the public of details and seek information," the news release Friday read.

"To this end, the Northwest Territories RCMP have created a Crime Stoppers video on the disappearance of Charlene Catholique."

Catholique's family previously told CBC that they haven't been satisfied with the RCMP's handling of the case. Her father said he had given up on the police; and her aunt said they were "not doing their job."

RCMP confirmed Friday that Catholique's case is still an open investigation.

"The RCMP retains missing person files until the missing person reaches age 110, or when age is unknown, 92 years from the date last seen,' said RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon in an email.

Catholique is described as Indigenous, with brown eyes and black hair, approximately five feet five inches tall, 126 pounds, with a slender build.

Anyone with information about Catholique's disappearance is asked to contact N.W.T. RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.