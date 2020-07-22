RCMP cold case unit looking into disappearance of N.W.T. teen 30 years ago

On the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of Charlene Catholique, RCMP in the N.W.T. are renewing their call for any information about the missing teenager.

On July 22, 1990, Catholique, who is from Łútselk'e, was looking for a ride on Highway 3 near Behchokǫ̀, and seen walking along the highway toward Yellowknife. The 15-year-old was not seen again.

In a news release on Wednesday, RCMP said its Historical Case Unit is still investigating the case, "trying to gather information as to what happened at the intersection of Highway 3 and Behchokǫ̀ Access Road."

RCMP say they're "hoping for a breakthrough," and it's still an open, active investigation.

"Any tips from the public could potentially help us shed some light as to what happened 30 years ago and bring closure to her family," said Cpl. Mike Lewis, in the statement.

Last year, Catholique's case was featured on a national missing person page, and her profile is also part of the Missing Kids database. N.W.T. RCMP also produced a Crime Stoppers video re-enacting her disappearance, which was released in 2017 on YouTube.

Watch the re-enactment of the disappearance:

The RCMP statement says the unit's investigators are "constantly probing" for other avenues to follow in the case.

Though previous family members, including Catholique's father and an aunt, have expressed frustration about RCMP's efforts in the case, RCMP say they've kept in touch with another of her aunts since the beginning of the investigation.

"I have been diligently involved with this file from day one, and spoke with multiple investigators," Lorraine Catholique said in the news release.

"I have seen the size of the file, and it is not a simple task to investigate and try to resolve Charlene's disappearance."

She asked anyone with information to come forward.

Catholique has been described as Indigenous, with brown eyes and black hair, approximately five feet five inches tall, 126 pounds, with a slender build.

RCMP say anyone with information on her disappearance can call RCMP at 867-669-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.