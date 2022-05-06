Skip to Main Content
19-year-old charged with attempted murder in Yellowknife shooting

Hilah Rose McCauley of Norman Wells, N.W.T., is facing a charge of attempted murder related to a shooting in Yellowknife on May 1. She was arrested Friday just hours after police issued a call for the public's help locating her.

A young woman is facing charges related to a shooting May 1 in downtown Yellowknife.

Hilah Rose McCauley, 19, of Norman Wells, N.W.T., has been charged with attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

McCauley is in police custody.

The charge of attempted murder using a restricted firearm carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

In a news release Friday, RCMP said they are also looking for a youth who has also been charged in connection with the May 1 shooting, which took place in an apartment on the 5100 block of 53 Street.

The 18-year-old victim of the shooting was medevaced to Edmonton for treatment.

Police say he is still in hospital and in stable condition.

With files from Richard Gleeson

