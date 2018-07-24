Drug charges against 2 Behchoko men dropped after evidence ruled inadmissible

Two men from Behchoko, N.W.T., who were charged with drug trafficking had their charges withdrawn on Friday.

Keith Washie and Sonny Simpson were charged June 3 after RCMP searched two homes in the community.

According to court documents, police found crack cocaine, marijuana, brass knuckles, six cell phones and weighing scales.

The lawyers for Washie and Simpson argued the justice of the peace who authorized the warrant should not have done so. They said the justice, Dan Marion, did not have enough information to authorize the search.

On Friday an N.W.T. Supreme Court judge agreed and ruled that none of the drugs and paraphernalia seized in the search could be used as evidence.

Immediately after the ruling, the Crown withdrew all charges against the two men.