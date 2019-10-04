Grande Prairie man charged with trafficking cocaine in Yellowknife

A Grande Prairie, Alta., man is facing charges related to trafficking cocaine after RCMP conducted search warrants this week on two apartment buildings in Yellowknife.

According to the RCMP, Salah Omar, 26, was at-large on a recognizance after he was charged by Grande Prairie RCMP for alleged offences related to drug trafficking in September 2018.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, the Northwest Territories Federal Investigations Unit conducted three search warrants in two buildings on Con Road.

As a result of those searches, Omar was arrested and charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of obstructing a peace officer, and four counts of breach of recognizance.

RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde says police seized cocaine in the searches, but did not disclose how much.

"As the matter is still under investigation, we will not be releasing more info, including the amount of drug seized, until [the investigation] is complete," she stated in an email.

RCMP say Omar appeared in court on Oct. 3.