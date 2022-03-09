Pelly Crossing sisters plead guilty to 2nd-degree murder, indignity to a body in 2017 death of Derek Edwards

Warning: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing

Two Pelly Crossing sisters have entered pleas in the 2017 murder of Derek Edwards, with one admitting to stabbing the 39-year-old and shooting him with a compound bow following a night of heavy drinking.

Charabelle Silverfox pleaded guilty in a Whitehorse courtroom Monday morning to one count of second-degree murder , while her sister, Lynzee Silverfox, pleaded guilty to indignity to a body.

The sisters were both originally charged with a count each of first-degree murder, unlawful confinement and indignity to a body in relation to Edwards' death.

Their pleas came on what was scheduled to be the first day of a five-week-long jury trial. Hundreds of potential jurors were dismissed shortly after gathering at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre for jury duty.

According to agreed statements of facts read in court by Crown attorney Leo Lane, Charabelle and Lynzee, who were 26 and 19 at the time, spent the late afternoon and evening of Dec. 12, 2017, drinking alcohol, including during a trip to Mayo to buy more liquor and then at two homes in Pelly Crossing.

After Charabelle got into a disagreement with someone at the second home, the sisters — accompanied by Edwards and Lynzee's boyfriend, Vance Cardinal — returned to Charabelle's house in the early hours of Dec. 13.

They continued drinking vodka there; Cardinal and Lyznee got into an argument and went to a back bedroom, where they fell asleep, while Charabelle and Edwards remained in the living room.

'Violent altercation' involving Charabelle, Cardinal and Edwards

The exact sequence of subsequent events, based on court documents, are unclear.

According to Charabelle's agreed statement of facts, she awoke to Edwards trying to pull down her pants and screamed to Lynzee and Cardinal that Edwards was trying to sexually assault her.

A "violent altercation" then happened in the living room and basement, with Cardinal and Charabelle inflicting injuries on Edwards. Charabelle admitted to stabbing Edwards in the chest and shooting arrows into his head using a compound bow.

However, a separate agreed statement of facts for Cardinal, who pleaded guilty in 2020 to assaulting Edwards — a fact that was under publication ban until the Silverfox sisters' matter was resolved — states Cardinal was in the living room when Charabelle and Edwards, who were sitting on a couch, got into a "verbal argument."

The document says Charabelle got on top of Edwards and punched him while he was still on the couch; the two then stood up, and as Edwards was winding up to punch Charabelle, Cardinal grabbed him and punched him once. Edwards punched back and Cardinal punched him again twice, causing him to fall to the ground.

Charabelle continued to assault Edwards and hit him with an ashtray, according to the document, and Cardinal then saw her and Lynzee drag Edwards into the basement.

Lynzee's agreed statement of facts contains a slightly different version of events. It says she was awoken by a loud noise and went to the basement to investigate, at which point she saw Charabelle shooting Edwards with the compound bow. Lynzee could see that he was dead and delivered "a number of punches" to his face before helping Charabelle move his body onto a tarp.

Both Charabelle and Lynzee's documents say Charabelle called another sister for help that morning. The sister arrived at Charabelle's house, went into the basement and called 911. Lynzee and Charabelle, who the sister said were crying and appeared scared and very intoxicated, tried to convince her to not talk to the police and left the house, going back to one of the homes they'd been drinking at earlier.

Both were arrested the same day, with police noting they were still heavily intoxicated and Charabelle vomiting 41 times in her cell.

An autopsy on Edwards found multiple injuries, including bruising across his body, 13 stab wounds to his chest, a slit throat and 18 puncture wounds described as "probable arrow injuries."

Charabelle and Lynzee were formally charged in relation to Edwards' death in May 2019 and have been in custody ever since.

They will return to court Tuesday to pick a sentencing date.

The Crown stayed the remaining charges against both sisters.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years, while indignity to a body comes with a maximum sentence of five years.

Lynzee pleaded guilty to manslaughter last year for the unrelated 2018 death of Chelsey Bien in Whitehorse.