'Absolute fear and panic': Cutbacks to federal supports affecting quality of life for N.W.T. seniors

George Lessard says he felt "absolute fear and panic" when he found out his federal benefits were being clawed back.

In July, Lessard got a letter from the federal government stating that he's no longer eligible for the guaranteed income supplement (GIS), which is an additional payment for low-income seniors, because of his CERB-induced income boost.

"Wow, I didn't know that. Nobody told me that. What can I do?" he said. "I knew I'd have to pay tax on [CERB] … but I never thought about how it would affect my pension."

Lessard decided to apply for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) when the pandemic began because he said he qualified for it.

The self-proclaimed 69-year-old independent media artist who lived in Yellowknife at the time received $14,000 in CERB payments to supplement his income, which mostly came from Old Age Security (OAS), the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS), and occasional contract work and royalties.

$40 left after paying rent

The change meant Lessard now gets only $697.91 a month from the OAS pension, drastically affecting how he can make ends meet.

"I had about $40 left after I paid my rent," he said.

Lessard's experience is one shared by many seniors across the country.

Whether seniors are eligible for the federal GIS depends on marital status and income: single or widowed seniors who make below $18,984 are eligible, and eligibility varies for couples based on whether they have an Old Age Security pension or not.

Last month, members of the federal Conservative Party told the Canadian Press they've been "flooded with calls" from those over 65 who saw the same dip in government support.

'You can't live on $1,000 a month in the N.W.T.'

Suzette Montreuil, executive director of the NWT Seniors' Society, has heard a handful of cases like Lessard's in the last few weeks, but believes there are many more going through the same thing in silence.

In one case she heard, a senior is living on a monthly income of $1,000 after facing the same cuts.

"You can't live on $1,000 a month in the N.W.T.," Montreuil said. "How do you pay rent, how do you buy groceries? It's really [about] the senior's ability to stay here and afford the basic necessities of life."

The cost of living in the Northwest Territories is already high, with electricity being one of the biggest factors. The N.W.T. has the highest average residential electricity rate in the country, something that shows up on household bills and factors into higher prices for almost every good and service.

So a cut of any kind to a senior's income, Montreuil said, will be "more significant" for people up here than in the provinces.

Lessard, who moved to Lethbridge, Alta., in January, said he wouldn't be able to live with the adjustment in the N.W.T.

'Unclear and incorrect' information from Ottawa

Employment and Social Development Canada, the federal department that looks after the GIS payments, was unable to provide a statement to CBC before press time, but said it is working on one.

A note published in the May 12 edition of the Canadian Gazette, the official publication for federal government decisions, acknowledges that information about the CERB benefit on the government's website, and provided by call agents, was "unclear and incorrect."

In reality, the Canadian government launched two benefits under the same umbrella: CERB, for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, and the EI-ERB, an emergency support for those with an insurable income of at least $5,000 in 2019.

The government said many interpreted the income requirement as gross income, not net self-employment income — meaning many thought they were eligible for the program when they were not.

The order stated that anyone who misunderstood the criteria "will have their debt remitted." It should affect roughly 30,000 people across the country.

N.W.T. seniors benefit continues

A spokesperson for the N.W.T.'s Department of Education, Culture and Employment said they have also received a few calls from seniors reporting lower Old Age Security and GIS payments after taking CERB — but say they have no involvement with these federal income programs.

The territory does offer a Senior Citizen Supplement Benefit, which are monthly payments of $196 that are delivered by the federal government to seniors that receive GIS and Old Age Security.

These payments are still continuing, the statement continues, and have not been affected by CERB.

The N.W.T. is asking any seniors who find themselves affected by these payment reductions to contact Service Canada, and to consider applying for Income Assistance to help meet their basic needs.

Montreuil gives seniors the same advice. There are also NGOs that she puts seniors in touch with that offer some short-term relief.

But, she said there's limited things she can do.

"It's much beyond my level of influence or authority," she said. "We've certainly expressed our concern … but I don't have a short term fix for this."

'Nobody knows anything about this'

After several phone calls to Service Canada, Lessard is waiting for the federal government and the government of Alberta to review his eligibility for GIS (Alberta is now responsible for delivering the payment from Ottawa, according to Lessard).

He's dipping into his savings in order to pay for essentials, like groceries, until his case is reviewed.

Lessard wanted to share his story so other seniors know that this might be happening to them, too.

"That's what scares me … there may be a number of people that are just sliding by because nobody knows anything about this," he said.