The census data for 2021 tells a very different story across Canada's three territories.

Yukon led the country in population growth from 2016 to 2021, increasing by 12.1 per cent and bringing its population from 35,874 to 40,232. It was also the only territory that grew faster than Canada overall.

Nunavut grew at a slower pace than the rest of the country, while the population of the Northwest Territories fell slightly from 41,786 to 41,070.

According to Statistics Canada, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut are the only jurisdictions in Canada where population increase relies on natural growth rather than immigration.

Here's a look at the data:

Yukon

2021 population: 40,232

2016 population: 35,874

Population percentage change: 12.1 per cent

Total private dwellings: 19,610

Private dwellings occupied by usual residents: 17,181

Population density per square kilometre: 0.1

Land area in square kilometres: 472,345.44

Communities with the most growth:

Ibex Valley, 27.1 per cent

Whitehorse, Unorganized, 26.1 per cent

Faro, 26.4 per cent

Tagish, 24.9 per cent

Macpherson-Grizzly Valley, 23.7 per cent

Communities with the least growth:

Stewart Crossing, -41.2 per cent

Teslin Post 13 3, -36.7 per cent

Destruction Bay, -27.3 per cent

Beaver Creek, -16.1 per cent

Burwash Landing, -11.1 per cent

Northwest Territories

2021 population: 41,070

2016 population: 41,786

Population percentage change: -1.7 per cent

Total private dwellings: 17,603

Private dwellings occupied by usual residents: 15,207

Population density per square kilometre: 0

Land area in square kilometres: 1,127,711.92

Communities with the most growth:

Region 5, Unorganized, 19.4 per cent (This number captures people outside of communities in southeastern N.W.T.; see map here.)

Whatì, 15.5 per cent

Paulatuk, 12.5 per cent

Sambaa K'e, 10.2 per cent

Łútselk'e, 9.9 per cent

Communities with the least growth:

Region 1, Unorganized, -100 per cent (This number captures people outside of communities in northern N.W.T.; it went from 5 to 0; see map here.)

Region 4, Unorganized, -36.2 per cent (This area Includes people outside of communities in southwestern N.W.T.; see map here.)

Enterprise, -29.2 per cent

Tsiigehtchic, -19.8 per cent

Jean Marie River, -18.2 per cent

Nunavut

2021 population: 36,858

2016 population: 35,944

Population percentage change: 2.5

Total private dwellings: 11,720

Private dwellings occupied by usual residents: 9,926

Population density per square kilometre: 0

Land area in square kilometres: 1,836,993.78

Communities with the most growth:

Igloolik, 17.5 per cent

Coral Harbour, 16.2 per cent

Arctic Bay, 14.5 per cent

Sanikiluaq, 14.5 per cent

Naujaat, 13.2 per cent

Communities with the least growth: