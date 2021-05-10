Skip to Main Content
Internet, phone service disrupted across several N.W.T. communities

Nine N.W.T. communities saw disruption to internet, long-distance phone and cellular service Monday due to an issue at a Northwestel satellite terminal.

Northwestel says they are working on restoring service 'as quickly as possible'

A Northwestel satellite dish in Kugaaruk, Nunavut. Northwestel services in several N.W.T. communities were down Monday after an unspecified issue with one of the company's satellite terminals. (John Last/CBC)

Northwestel customers across the N.W.T. are experiencing disruptions to internet services, cell phone coverage and long-distance calling as a result of an unspecified issue at one of the company's satellite terminals.

A spokesperson for Northwestel confirmed the company was aware of issues with their services in eight N.W.T. communities, including:

  • Sambaa K'e
  • Gamèti
  • Sachs Harbour
  • Colville Lake
  • Wekweètì
  • Łutselk'e
  • Ulukhaktok
  • Paulatuk

Old Crow, Yukon, was also experiencing outages related to the same issue, according to the spokesperson.

Issues appear to vary by community. In response to a separate request, the company confirmed that cell phone service was also down in Aklavik, N.W.T., though it was not clear if that outage is also connected with issues at the satellite terminal.

The company says it is "working to restore service as quickly as possible."

