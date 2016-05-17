Border agents investigating Whitehorse resident, and 2 from B.C.

A Whitehorse resident is under investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), along with two B.C. residents, as part of the same investigation.

In an email to CBC, CBSA spokesperson Ben Letts confirmed that search warrants were executed on Tuesday at both the home and workplace of the Whitehorse resident.

"The CBSA conducts enforcement actions when it is believed that a contravention of the Customs Act or the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act has occurred," the email says.

The workplace in Whitehorse appears to be Yukon's department of Economic Development. Yukon Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in the legislature on Wednesday that's where the CBSA executed a search on Tuesday.

McPhee said the government had no other details about the investigation.

According to Letts, the investigation involves the Whitehorse resident as well as two people who live on B.C.'s Lower Mainland. He said it would be "inappropriate" to provide any more details while the investigation continues.