Knock our socks off, Yukoners! We're kicking off our annual sock drive

It's become an autumn tradition — and Yukoners never fail to step up.

CBC Yukon is kicking off its annual sock drive this week, in partnership with Blood Ties Four Directions. The annual campaign collects donated socks — and gloves and mitts — to help people in need stay warm through the winter.

"Socks are not just socks for our clients," said Emily Jones, executive director of Blood Ties Four Directions, which distributes the socks through its Outreach Van.

"Often people who are on the street, they're walking around and it gets wet and cold. They experience quite a bit of foot problems, which can lead to other issues.

"[Socks] mean foot care, and they mean staying healthy throughout the winter."

Socks 'mean staying healthy throughout the winter,' says Emily Jones of Blood Ties Four Directions. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Even though they're basic necessities, Jones says socks and gloves can be surprisingly expensive. The sock drive — which in past years has brought in hundreds of donations — can make a huge difference.

"We do need a bulk of them. It's not like we just need one here or there."

Any kind of socks or mitts are welcome, so long as they're new and clean. Used items are not wanted.

"We want to be able to give our clients the same kind of dignity and respect that we would expect to give to ourselves or our relatives," Jones said.

Donations can be dropped off at CBC Yukon's station at Third Avenue and Elliott Street in Whitehorse, between Nov. 4 and 15.