Meet CBC Yukon's 2 new junior reporters

A couple of aspiring young reporters in Whitehorse will get a unique opportunity next week — they'll join the CBC Yukon newsroom to work on stories that most interest them.

Twelve-year-old Denise Alfaro and 16-year-old Max Zimmermann both applied to be CBC junior reporters during the Arctic Winter Games next week. Even though the games are now off, they're still keen to try their hands at reporting.

"I've always been interested in sports and media," said Zimmermann, a basketball player. "And I saw this opportunity and I just thought that it's perfect for me."

Alfaro says she likes connecting with people.

"I think I could make very great stories. I like interviewing a lot of people, and people are just my thing," she said.

"I absolutely thought I had no chance of getting this position, but here I am."

The two junior reporters will work on original stories with CBC Yukon for TV, radio and social media.