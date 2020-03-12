Skip to Main Content
Meet CBC Yukon's 2 new junior reporters
Heads up, Whitehorse — students Denise Alfaro and Max Zimmermann will join the CBC Yukon newsroom next week as junior reporters, to tell stories that interest them.

Denise Alfaro and Max Zimmermann have been selected to be junior reporters next week with CBC Yukon. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

A couple of aspiring young reporters in Whitehorse will get a unique opportunity next week — they'll join the CBC Yukon newsroom to work on stories that most interest them.

Twelve-year-old Denise Alfaro and 16-year-old Max Zimmermann both applied to be CBC junior reporters during the Arctic Winter Games next week. Even though the games are now off, they're still keen to try their hands at reporting.

"I've always been interested in sports and media," said Zimmermann, a basketball player. "And I saw this opportunity and I just thought that it's perfect for me."

Alfaro says she likes connecting with people.

"I think I could make very great stories. I like interviewing a lot of people, and people are just my thing," she said.

"I absolutely thought I had no chance of getting this position, but here I am."

The two junior reporters will work on original stories with CBC Yukon for TV, radio and social media.

With files from Jane Sponagle

