Read all of CBC Yukon's election coverage to date

Over the past few weeks, CBC Yukon has been covering the federal election campaign in the territory.

The election was triggered on Aug. 15 when Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's request to dissolve Parliament was approved by the governor general.

Yukoners, along with Canadians across the country, will head to the polls on Monday.

We covered local candidates, their platforms and what they are saying regarding important issues in the North.

Here's what we covered:

On Aug. 5, Larry Bagnell, who spent much of the last 20 years as Yukon's MP, said he wasn't running in the next federal election. Bagnell, who had already been nominated by the local Liberal association to run in the election, cited wanting to spend more time with his children as his reason for stepping down.

Dr. Brendan Hanley announced on Aug. 10 that he was taking leave as the territory's chief medical officer to be the Liberal candidate in the federal election. Hanley said that as a politician, he wants to focus on climate change action, reconciliation and mental health initiatives.

For Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon, Hanley's decision to run for the Liberals put his impartiality as chief medical officer of health in doubt. Dixon said he would like Hanley to step down.

The Conservatives initially selected Jonas Smith as their nominee for the federal election, and then dropped him on Aug. 12 over his views on public health guidelines.

A statement issued by Smith's campaign office stated the reason he was barred from running again for the party is because he spoke against mandatory workplace vaccinations and vaccine passport requirements.

Yukon's federal candidates have election signs all over Whitehorse: Jonas Smith (Independent), Barbara Dunlop (Conservative), Brendan Hanley (Liberal), Lenore Morris (Green), Lisa Vollans-Leduc (NDP). (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

On Aug. 17, Smith told CBC News he will run as an independent candidate in the Yukon. He said his platform looks much the same as when he was a Conservative candidate. Smith wants to focus on ramping up renewable energy capacity, housing and mental health support.

The same day, the NDP and the Conservatives announced their candidates. Lisa Vollans-Leduc, on leave from her job as a policy analyst in the Yukon's Health and Social Services department, was named the NDP candidate for Yukon. The Conservatives put forward Barbara Dunlop, a former public servant and romance novelist.

The Green Party of Canada named Lenore Morris as their Yukon candidate on Aug. 19. She ran in the 2019 federal election, placing fourth, with 2,109 votes (10.3 per cent). Morris, a lawyer and business owner in Whitehorse, has been a Green Party member for years and also a member of the local riding association.

Dave White, host of CBC's Airplay, had one-on-one interviews with each candidate. Find their stories below.

All five federal candidates in the territory met on Sept. 8 for the Yukon First Nations forum. They discussed issues that are important to Yukon's First Nations, like housing affordability, mandatory vaccinations, climate change and residential schools.

CBC Yukon hosted an election forum with the local candidates on Sept. 14, asking them questions from territorial groups and emails from the public. Mandatory vaccinations, housing, reconciliation, mental health, gun control and electoral reform were among the issues discussed.

Yukon's federal candidates at CBC Yukon's election forum on Tuesday evening in Whitehorse: Lisa Vollans-Leduc (NDP), Barbara Dunlop (Conservative), Lenore Morris (Green), Brendan Hanley (Liberal) and Jonas Smith (Independent). (Claudiane Samson/CBC)

Queer Yukon surveyed the federal candidates on issues impacting 2SLGBTQ2S+ people.

Yukon's communities also weighed in on what issues they would like the next federal government to address.

In the final days before the election, some Yukoners isolating due to COVID-19 are left with no options to vote.

Follow the latest election news with CBC Politics.

Find out how to cast your ballot, how to vote by mail, and when you can expect your voter ID card on our Ask CBC News election page.