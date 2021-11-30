CBC Yukon kicks off annual sock drive

CBC Yukon has officially kicked off of its annual sock drive — and is urging Yukoners to help one another by dropping off new pairs of socks, as well as gloves, mittens, scarves and toques this week.

This year all donated items will be delivered to Blood Ties Four Directions, a Whitehorse-based non-profit that offers harm reduction and other services to people who are vulnerable.

Stacey Taylor is the coordinator of the organization's outreach van, which she said provides snacks, hot drinks, conversations and warm clothes in the winter.

"We support many people who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, or who might not have access to laundry," Taylor said.

"We know that a lot of folks walk a lot and in the colder months, warm socks make a really big difference."

A box outside CBC Yukon in Whitehorse collects donations for the annual sock drive. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The number of clients served varies from night to night, Taylor said, but lately, it's been very busy. They'll see anywhere from 20 to 40 clients at night, sometimes more.

"I think especially with the holidays approaching, it's very comforting for people to get a nice pair of new warm socks and be able to keep their feet dry and warm," she said. "So [it] definitely goes a long way."

The van travels anywhere within city limits, Taylor said. People looking for support from the van can contact them by calling or texting 867 334 1647, or messaging the group through its Outreach Whitehorse Facebook page. The van also frequents more popular areas. It runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, including statutory holidays.

Anyone thinking of donating socks should keep in mind that the organization will only accept new socks. As well, Taylor said people are asking for warmer, thicker socks, such as thermal socks, if possible.

A file image of a donation box outside CBC Yukon in Whitehorse. The annual sock drive takes place this week. (Steve Silva/CBC)

A variety of sizes is also appreciated, she added.

People can bring new socks, along with mittens, toques and scarves to the donation boxes set up outside the CBC Yukon station at the corner of Elliott Street and Third Avenue until Friday, Dec 3.