N.W.T. officials to take your questions about wildfire evacuations

The N.W.T.'s municipal and community affairs minister will join CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker on Wednesday morning to answer your questions about the territory's wildfires and evacuations.

Phone in to CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker on Wednesday between 7 and 8 a.m. MT

A close up of a man standing in the lobby of an institutional building.
N.W.T.'s Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson along with Jennifer Young, the department's director of corporate affairs, will be on CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker in the N.W.T. Wednesday between 7 and 8 a.m. to answer questions from listeners. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

The N.W.T.'s municipal and community affairs minister will join CBC Radio's The Trailbreaker on Wednesday morning, to answer your questions about the territory's wildfires and evacuations.

Minister Shane Thompson along with Jennifer Young, the department's director of corporate affairs, will join Trailbreaker host Hilary Bird for a phone-in between 7 and 8 a.m. 

Listeners can call 780-468-7407 to take part.

Several communities in the N.W.T., comprising a majority of the territory's population, are still under evacuation orders due to wildfires. 

Officials have said that there are still tough days ahead as they continue to fight multiple fires, and that it's too soon to say when residents might be able to return home.

Tune in to CBC North Radio One by downloading the CBC Listen app on your phone, and choosing the Yellowknife location when you open it. 

You can also stream audio live from CBC Listen's web page

