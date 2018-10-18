How to follow the Yukon municipal elections with CBC North
CBC North will host a live blog and live radio/online special, beginning at 8 p.m. PT
It's election day for six municipalities across the Yukon, and CBC North will be there with results, highlights, and reactions every step of the way.
Once you've voted, here's how to follow the election with CBC North:
Election night special
From 8 to 9 p.m. PT, Airplay's Dave White will host a live election night special on CBC Radio One. The special will be simulcast live on CBC Yukon's Facebook page, and on CBC North's website.
Online
Bookmark this page for our election night live blog, hosted by Paul Tukker and John Last. Starting after polls close at 8 p.m. PT, the live blog will bring you up-to-the-minute results from communities across the territory, and you can have your say with a live discussion.
On Facebook, follow the CBC Yukon page for updates. Our reporters will also be posting to CBC Yukon's Instagram page and you can also follow us on Twitter.
To join in the discussion on social media, use the hashtag #YukonVotes.
The morning after
On Friday morning, tune into A New Day on CBC Radio One, where guest host James Miller will interview winning candidates from Thursday night's elections, including Whitehorse's mayor-elect.
Follow our team
CBC North's reporters will be following the races across the Yukon from Whitehorse. Follow Jackie McKay, Alexandra Byers, Paul Tukker, and Dave White on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a moment.
