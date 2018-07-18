CBC North TV is off the air in most of Nunavut — here's why

Some people in Nunavut have not been able to watch CBC North television on cable for the past week.

It's due to a scheduled equipment upgrade that didn't go according to plan.

CBC has asked Arctic Co-operatives — which helps local co-operatives run cable systems in communities across Nunavut — several times for an interview, but was given a statement instead.

In the written statement Monday, Arctic Co-op said an equipment upgrade through Shaw, their satellite feed supplier, was supposed to convert the channel signal (carrying CBC North) from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 format in the territory.

"Unfortunately, the upgrade has not gone according to plan," the company said.

This conversion has been ongoing for the past year for channels in Iqaluit "with no negative impact on the subscriber," said Arctic Co-op in the statement.

It stated that a proposed solution failed when it was tested in the field.

Another potential solution is currently on its way to a "test community," says the statement. Arctic Co-op says it's working "urgently" to fix the problem.

The problem does not affect customers of Shaw Direct and Bell TV direct-to-home satellite services.

Where to watch Igalaaq and Northbeat?

People affected by the outage can watch CBC North's supper hour shows Northbeat and Igalaaq online, by clicking here.