CBC North TV is off the air in most of Nunavut — here's why
Programs like CBC Igalaaq and Northbeat have not been available for some cable customers for about a week
Some people in Nunavut have not been able to watch CBC North television on cable for the past week.
It's due to a scheduled equipment upgrade that didn't go according to plan.
CBC has asked Arctic Co-operatives — which helps local co-operatives run cable systems in communities across Nunavut — several times for an interview, but was given a statement instead.
"Unfortunately, the upgrade has not gone according to plan," the company said.
This conversion has been ongoing for the past year for channels in Iqaluit "with no negative impact on the subscriber," said Arctic Co-op in the statement.
It stated that a proposed solution failed when it was tested in the field.
Another potential solution is currently on its way to a "test community," says the statement. Arctic Co-op says it's working "urgently" to fix the problem.
The problem does not affect customers of Shaw Direct and Bell TV direct-to-home satellite services.
Where to watch Igalaaq and Northbeat?
People affected by the outage can watch CBC North's supper hour shows Northbeat and Igalaaq online, by clicking here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.