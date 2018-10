Video

CBC North says goodbye to Ashley Brauweiler

She's been bringing you the weather across the North for the past three years, but now CBC North's Ashley Brauweiler is on her way to CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Northbeat played some of her best moments on her last show Wednesday.

