Check out CBC North's RTDNA award-winning stories for 2021

The winners of the RTDNA Canada regional awards have been announced, and CBC North is taking home seven this year.

The annual awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association recognize excellence in digital, audio and visual journalism.

Here are the award winners from CBC North:

Yukon

CBC Yukon won three awards this year, in the categories of audio and visual journalism. Yukon is part of the RTDNA's west region, along with B.C.

Reporter Chris Windeyer's story about the secure medical unit at Whitehorse General Hospital was honoured in the audio feature news category. Windeyer spoke to some former patients of the secure medical unit who said it wasn't safe.

Videographer Wayne Vallevand and CBC Airplay host Dave White's work covering a unique art exhibit at the Yukon Arts Centre won an award for audio-visual story-telling. A local artist constructed a full-sized whale skeleton out of salvaged pieces of garbage.

Reporter Steve Silva's story about a Whitehorse teacher who safely visited her students outside their homes during the early months of the pandemic also won a feature-news award in the visual journalism category.

N.W.T.

CBC N.W.T. also won three awards this year, one in each of the audio, visual and digital categories. The N.W.T. is in the awards' prairies region, which also includes Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Reporter Kate Kyle's series looking at intimate partner violence in the North and the challenges facing victims, was honoured in audio feature news category.

The Trailbreaker 12:31 The CBCs Kate Kyle tells us more about our series Stopping Domestic Violence We'll have more on our series Stopping Domestic Violence. We'll hear about the barriers women in the 3 territories face when it comes to escaping violence, which can include having to travel more than 100 kilometers to access a shelter. 12:31

Chantal Dubuc's work on a story about Emily Esau's reflections on being homeless in Yellowknife won an award for audio-visual storytelling.

Anna Desmarais's reporting on a bear attack in Hay River and a neighbour's brave intervention won an award for breaking news in the digital category.

Nunavut

CBC Nunavut won one award this year. The territory is part of the RTDNA east region, which includes Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Reporter Nick Murray and David Gunn's look at the significance of hockey in Canada's youngest territory won an award for excellence in sports reporting.