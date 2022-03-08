'Shared experience': Trailbreaker host, N.W.T. newsreader talk about positive COVID-19 diagnoses

Even though millions of Canadians have had COVID-19 in the last two years, some people still feel ashamed or scared if they test positive, says CBC Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis.

It's important to recognize those feelings, McGinnis said during Tuesday morning's radio show while talking with N.W.T. newsreader Alyssa Mosher.

He was working out of his boiler room at home due to his own recent positive diagnosis.

McGinnis said, since he posted about his diagnosis on Facebook, people have been reaching out to offer support and to share their own experiences — mild and severe — with the virus.

"People have [also] been sharing their personal and emotional experiences of having it, and ... there is still some guilt, there is still some shame, there is still some fear," McGinnis said.

"I just want to recognize that and to thank people that have reached out to share a little bit of their personal experience."

McGinnis is one of more than 9,000 N.W.T. residents who've tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nationally, he's one of millions — internationally, one of hundreds of millions — who is officially acknowledged to have contracted the disease.

It's a "shared experience," McGinnis said — something increasing numbers of people have in common.

Mosher herself had COVID-19 back in January.

"It really is so different for everyone, and yet, there is ... some sort of, almost like togetherness," she said.

Though he certainly didn't want to get sick, McGinnis said, when the pandemic first began, part of him "thought it wouldn't be the worst if I got it and didn't do too badly, because I wanted to share the experience of it, just to help people feel a bit less freaked out, a bit less alone."

He sees that as less important now that the virus is so widespread, though he noted he's still taking the infection itself seriously.

"A big thanks and a big bit of solidarity sent out to people that are having an experience of it, or have had an experience of it," he said.