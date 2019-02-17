Skip to Main Content
Take CBC North's February news quiz
QUIZ

Take CBC North's February news quiz

How well do you know your northern news? Take this quiz to find out.

14 questions to test your knowledge of the North's news

Jamie Malbeuf · CBC News ·

Have you been paying attention to the news this month? Find out, by taking CBC North's February news quiz. 

We took 14 memorable stories from the last two weeks and came up with questions to test your memory. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us