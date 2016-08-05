CBC North's managing director says goodbye

CBC North's managing director walked out the doors of the corporation's northern headquarters for the last time on Friday.

Janice Stein has retired after 37 years with CBC, during which she worked all over the country. Nearly 10 of those years were spent running operations in the North. Stein's heading for Newfoundland, where she previously worked as a manager.

Her retirement has been a long time coming, Stein told Loren McGinnis on CBC's The Trailbreaker.

Stein said she started her career as an intern with CBC in Calgary before moving to the Windsor station, where she was the first woman in the news department.

"I came going, 'well, I want to go talk to the man on the street. I want to go talk to the homeless person.' They did not respect the stories I was trying to tell, I had to fight for them," she said.

"Today, I'm sure it's the same for diverse people trying to get into the newsroom."

Stein came into journalism during a "stuffy," "talking-heads era," she said. But her cohort was of the school that believed in getting out on the street and talking to people and telling their stories.

"When I got into journalism, it was because ... I thought it was my calling. I really wanted to help people tell their stories," she said. "And I was good at it."

But, Stein said, as is what tends to happen with people who are good at what they do, she was urged to go into management.

"So they encouraged me to leave the newsroom, and then I became one of the first managing editors in the country when they piloted that position, and then I just moved on from that and I never went back."

When asked how she's worked to create a newsroom that reflects the North, Stein said it hasn't been easy.

"In the dominant culture we come out of, like the industrial revolution, we're straight-line thinkers, and Indigenous cultures are circular thinkers," she said. "It's just really hard to figure out how to work together, and for me, I've been here, you know, almost 10 years and it's been a learning experience the whole way."

She said CBC North's broadcasting crew is almost entirely northern and Indigenous, and that the plan is for her replacement to be Indigenous , which she's happy about.

Ultimately, Stein said she feels that she's leaving CBC North in a strong position, noting efforts to get out of the territorial hubs and into communities. She also said she's proud of how CBC North has migrated into the digital space, pointing to its sizeable Facebook following of about 100,000 users.

"For the North, in the CBC, we have to be seen to be strong to make sure that we get our fair share, [our] piece of the cake," she said.

"It's great to be in the present and to know that I'm leaving the North in a good place."